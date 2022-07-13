James Webb Telescope ushers in a new era for astronomy; understand what changes – Science

The first set of images and data captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was released yesterday by NASA, American space agency. The modern equipment, successor to the telescope Hubble, was launched into space in December last year. According to experts, the disclosure inaugurates a new era of Astronomy and shows the observatory’s potential to help answer some of the mysteries of Physics and Biology, in addition to encouraging other large-scale missions.

The set is formed by the spectrum of the composition of the atmosphere of a giant and gaseous planet and four photographs of astronomical objects already known, which were portrayed by its predecessor, Hubble. With never-before-seen clarity and depth, the JWST revealed “endless” galaxies and possible new stars, as well as previously unknown features.

It will be with the help of these previously invisible details that the telescope will help to answer questions we have been asking ourselves for centuries: how did the universe arise and evolve? How are stars born and die? How do black holes work? Are there other habitable planets? That’s because, as explained by the space agency’s administrator, Bill Nelson, the equipment will allow scientists to glimpse scenes from 13 billion years ago – the Big Bang occurred 13.8 billion years ago.

The first image was released the day before yesterday at an event attended by the American president, Joe Biden. The two meetings had a festive atmosphere for a project that involved more than 20 thousand professionals and around 30 years of work to complete the engineering part.

“We made the impossible possible,” said Bill Nelson, a NASA administrator. “And we will not stop because this telescope will continue as the ‘Bunny Energizer’, because of the Ariane Rocket that set it on course perfectly, and now we have fuel for 20 years.”

Nelson stressed that each image released was a “new discovery” that will give humanity a view of the universe that “we never had.” Günther Hasinger, science director of the European Space Agency (ESA), said that the telescope will help answer several questions about the origin of the universe, including those that we were not able to formulate.

Joe Depasquale, a senior developer of science visuals at NASA, explained that the images released were processed to make it possible to see the details better. “We basically translate the light we can’t see by applying colors like red, blue and green to different filters that we have from Webb.”

sharpness and depth

PhD in Physics and professor at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), Alexandre Zabot explained that the greater clarity and depth is mainly due to two reasons: capturing infrared radiation – a wavelength that other telescopes had not yet captured – and the size of its mirrors – Hubble’s mirror is 2.4 meters in diameter, while Webb’s is 6.5 m. “It can see targets that are much fainter than what Hubble could see.”

Seeing the beginnings of the history of the Universe is only possible by seeing in infrared. That’s because the further away certain objects are in space, their lights become more and more dim and red, until they reach the infrared part of the spectrum.

Catarina Aydar, a doctoral student in Astronomy at the Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of São Paulo (IAG-USP), also added that the images were taken in a much shorter exposure time. In images that took Hubble days to capture, JWST did in hours. “Imagine what we will be able to observe from our universe in the years that James Web has been operating.” A project of hers, guided by Professor Roderik Overzier, won some of the many hours of observation that the equipment will do.

New Age

“This set of images shows that Webb has come to transform astronomy again, as Hubble has already done,” summarized Zabot. Catarina agrees: “He is defining a new era of astronomy”.

Zabot explained that the telescope can help answer the mysteries of cosmology – the area that studies the emergence and evolution of the universe. “All the frontier questions of physics touch mysteries of cosmology.”

Among them is a major problem in particle physics: dark matter, which makes up 95% of the mass of our galaxy. “We have no idea what this dark matter is.”

“We believe that it is necessary to create a new theory of gravity that overcomes the equations of (Albert) Einstein, because they have some problems, in particular, they are not compatible with quantum mechanics”, he says. “And the answer to these new equations lies precisely in developing better cosmological models.”

On the other hand, astrobiology’s search for habitable exoplanets will also benefit. There are more than 5,000 planets outside the Solar System. Spectrum analyses, such as that of the gas planet released yesterday, will help filter out those that deserve attention. The presence of chemical substances in the atmosphere of these celestial bodies, such as methane, for example, are an indicator of the ability to harbor some form of life.

This search, however, is not aimed at a new home for humanity, Zabot explained. But yes, it serves as a comparison. “If we could look at another Earth-like planet and study that planet, we would also better understand our own life here.”

In addition, Catarina pointed out that the success of the JWST encourages other large-scale telescopes to be developed. “Along with these missions, we get new technologies that are eventually also absorbed by the market and our daily lives.” She cited as examples GPS and cell phone chips that store photos.

Zabot pointed out that while the mission is expected to last ten years, Webb should have a long life. “Hubble has been operating for 30 years.” However, he said that because it is so far from Earth, the JW will not have maintenance like its predecessor had. /COLLABORATED ROBERTA JANSEN