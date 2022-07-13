Juliano Cazarré makes an appearance in a serious tone, cries and asks his followers for prayers: “healing of Maria Guilhermina”

Actor from Pantanal lives drama in family life and asks fans for prayers in a video published on his social networks

On Tuesday morning (12), the actor Juliano Cazarré moved his followers social media by posting a video on your Instagram on what opened the heart as the family battle that he sees his wife, Letícia Cazarréare living with the newborn daughter, Maria Guilhermina.

Is that Maria Guilherminathe youngest of the couple, was born with a delicate heart problemknown in medicine as Ebstein’s Anomalya rare congenital heart disease. “Once in a while she gives us a scare, yesterday she gave a hell of a scare”vented cazarréclearly emotional.

leticia is in São Paulo with the small Maria Guilherminait’s the actor is in Rio de Janeiro, due to the recordings of the 21h plot. During the published record, the Alcides de Pantanal promised that he will offer daily prayers, litanies and meditations for the life of his daughter and thanked all the Prayers coming from the public.

“My life is a little messed up with the recording and with things here at home. A kiss to all of you. May God pay and repay all of you for the prayers, texts and masses you have dedicated to the recovery and healing of Maria Guilhermina”he explained.