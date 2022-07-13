Juliette Freire opens her heart, tells about an unexpected proposal and reveals that she is dating: “I asked yesterday”

The former BBB took advantage of her participation in a television program and told about the proposal

The ex-BBB Juliette Freire never confirmed any dating after his participation in Big Brother Brasil. However, now, she has confirmed that she is in a relationship-but not quite. THE singer took advantage of his participation in a television program to talk about the subject.

During her appearance on ‘Papo de Segundo’, on the GNT channel, Juliette revealed that she was “dating”. “Is she dating or not?”, asked Fábio Porchat, who is part of the show’s cast. Joking, she said, then, that she asked the actress Grazi Massafera on a date.

It all happened when Grazi published a spicy click on her networks, one appears showing off her body in a hot photo in a bikini. “I asked on a date yesterday. She posted a beautiful picture and I said: ‘Date with me’. She said, ‘I do.’ So she’s my girlfriend. What a woman,” she joked.

interested

During the attraction, Juliette also commented that she does not tolerate men who approach her because of fame. “The self-interested men have already left because they understood that there will not be a showcase here. It is very depressing to wonder if the person will want me for interest or what I can provide in a career”, she said.