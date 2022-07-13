Juma and Jove’s wedding in ‘Pantanal’: barbecue, Almir Sater in the band and backstage details | wetland

“He’s also very simple. What you really can’t miss at a party on his farm is beer and barbecue.”
The famous pinga of Zé Leôncio will be available to the guests and the event will also have typical foods of the region, such as Carreteiro rice, dishes made with cassava, corn and Paraguayan soup.
“For the production, we imagine that Filó (Dira Paes) receives neighbors who help prepare all the dishes and arrange the whole party, because we understand that it would happen that way in the Pantanal”, completes Mirica.
The barbecue also steals the show. Acting as Eugênio, Almir Sater approached the barbecue man and gave him “consultancy” on how to make a very “pantaneiro” roast. “We had rib, rib brisket and brisket in a fire pit”, explains Mirica.
Ground fire barbecue at the wedding — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
The party cake is very rustic, according to the art producer. With about 125 slices, it is suitable for a party of 200 guests. “It has three floors and is a naked cake, with buttery dough and dulce de leche filling”, he adds.
A naked cake is one of the “attractions” of the party — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
For decoration, paper flowers were used, since in the Pantanal itself the vegetation is very similar to the Cerrado.
“As a result, there are almost no flowers, and when there are, they are very small. That’s why we ordered paper flowers from a craftsman, imagining that they could have been made by women from the region”, details Mirica.
Details of Juma and Jove’s wedding table — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
One of the band members sees Mariana (Selma Egrei), from afar — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
And of course, after Eugênio insists on playing at his friend Tibério’s wedding, he meets with other guitar players, such as the pawn Trindade (Gabriel Sater) and the musicians who were invited directly from Mato Grosso do Sul. Some of the artists are even from the Pantanal itself, such as Guilherme Rondon, Paulo Simões, Marcelo Ribeiro, Marcelus Anderson, Renan Nonato and Fábio Kaida.
Juma (Alanis Guillen) will arrive on horseback — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
Cast celebrates the wedding — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
The brides Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Muda (Bella Campos) — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
Cast and crew on filming the wedding — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
