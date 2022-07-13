Justice determines arrest of businessman Wagner Ribeiro for pension debt – 07/12/2022

The businessman Wagner Ribeiro, one of the best known agents of Brazilian football, had his arrest determined by the Justice for a debt of R$ 641 thousand referring to alimony.

The information was revealed by Brasil Urgente, from TV Band and later confirmed by UOL Esporte, who had access to the content of the arrest decree, issued on July 6 by the 2nd Civil Court of São João da Boa Vista (SP). In quick contact with the report, the businessman confirmed that he is aware of the decision.

The warrant determines that Ribeiro be detained for 30 days. The order can be suspended for the payment of the debt or for the conclusion of an agreement between him and his ex-partner, with whom he was in a stable union. The businessman has two children from his former relationship.

Delegate Ivalda Aleixo, from the Capture Division of the Civil Police of São Paulo, said that the police are looking for the businessman and would have received information that he lives in São João da Boa Vista, a municipality located 440 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo.

“We received his address as being in São João da Boa Vista. We know he no longer lives there. We already have a team and we are going to try to locate him at other addresses here in São Paulo. if a release permit is issued [para ficar solto]. Until then, an arrest warrant has to be issued. As long as we don’t leave, we have to comply here,” she said.

Wanted by the report, Marina Pacheco Cardoso danish, a lawyer for Wagner Ribeiro, said she could not answer whether he would turn himself in to the police or pay the debt. “He will do everything according to the law,” she said. “Wagner pays part of the alimony. There is a decision and a warrant for his arrest, and if necessary he will comply. I can’t say anything else because the case is under judicial secrecy, and we are going to find out who leaked this information so that be held accountable.”

Wagner Ribeiro is one of the most famous entrepreneurs in Brazilian football and has worked in the negotiation for Europe of players such as Robinho, Neymar, Kaká, Gabigol and Lucas Moura. In an interview with UOL Esporte, a few years ago, the businessman joked about the success of his business.

“What I sell is credibility. Real Madrid people joke with me: ‘you are Midas, put your finger and turn to gold’, talking about Robinho, Kaká, Neymar… I say it’s not like that. works with a player, if you have 10 outstanding players, it’s not enough”