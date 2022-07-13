Kidnapping of the American judge in Rio: call girls suspected of participating in the crime are arrested | Rio de Janeiro

In addition to three men, the Civil Police also arrested two call girls suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an American judge, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio. Shayna Xavier Monteiro da Silva and Beatriz Freitas dos Santos had their arrests ordered by the court.
All of them must undergo a custody hearing scheduled for this Wednesday (13). O g1 failed to contact the suspects’ defenses.
In addition to Shayna and Beatriz, arrested on Tuesday (12), the names of Alef Israel dos Santos Araújo, Erivaldo Juvino Silva and two other unidentified authors.
The magistrate, whose name was not disclosed, was released on Monday (11) by agents. In the same action, Erivaldo, also known as “Nem da Malvina”, one of the leaders of a militia that operates in the West Zone of Rio, was arrested and charged with extortion with kidnapping.
Call girls suspected of participating in the kidnapping were also arrested – Photo: Reproduction
The police discovered that, in order to release the victim, the criminals wanted R$200,000 as a ransom payment.
During the investigation, the investigators verified that, on the same day in the morning, the judge had received in a flat in Copacabana two call girls.
Avenida Atlantica, in Copacabana — Photo: Rafael Catarcione/Riotur
Later, Shayna and Beatriz returned to the scene with two men, who surrendered the American. They stole money from abroad, but realized they could demand more.
The criminals forced the magistrate out of the flat and took him to another place, which was not identified by the police.
Hours later, agents managed to get the bandits back to Copacabana. That’s when they arrested one of the kidnappers and released the victim without the R$200,000 being paid.
They participated in the police task force of the Special Police Station for Tourism Support (Deat), the Antisequestro Police Station (DAS) and the 24th DP (Piedade).