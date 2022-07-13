Labor MP recommends Caixa not to pay compensatory remuneration to Pedro Guimarães | Policy

Prosecutor Paulo Neto, from the Regional Labor Attorney’s Office of the 10th Region, recommended that Caixa Econômica Federal not pay compensatory remuneration to the former president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, during the six months of quarantine (a period in which he will not be able to assume activities related to to the public office he held).

Quarantine is a requirement of a 2013 law, which deals with impediments for those who held a position in the Public Administration and later left the position. The rule determines that it is a conflict of interest that a person in these circumstances provides services or accepts jobs in companies that have activities related to the public office they performed up to six months before, therefore, the public agent should receive compensatory remuneration during this period.

Guimarães left office on June 28 after allegations of sexual harassment. The reports of bank employees supported an investigation by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) (see more below) and another in the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT).

Pedro Guimarães resigns from Caixa’s presidency after allegations of sexual harassment

This Tuesday’s demonstration (12) is part of the MPT’s investigation, which analyzes labor issues related to the case. The Public Ministry of Labor assesses Caixa’s conduct regarding the investigation and even prevention of acts that may characterize harassment.

In his statement, attorney Paulo Neto recommended that the bank, within 30 days, “adopt administrative and/or judicial measures aimed at non-payment of the compensatory remuneration”.

The MPT member argued that the “compensatory remuneration during the period of impediment referred to in Article 6 of Law No. 12,813/2013 presupposes that the public office has been exercised in a legal situation and in compliance with the other principles of Public Administration, presumption which is compromised in the face of the complaints in question”.

Paulo Neto also established that, after the period, Caixa must inform the measures taken. The document was addressed to President Daniella Marques. The MPF can propose the civil and labor liability of the bank.

In a note, Guimarães’ defense said that the management of the former president’s team “has taken Caixa Econômica Federal to a level of excellence never seen in its history”. The document also says that “Pedro emphatically denies the practice of any irregularity or illegality, which is why he does not agree with the position of the MPT”.

The allegations of sexual harassment made by employees of the bank also supported an investigation by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) into the conduct of the president of Caixa.

The MPF analyzes whether the victims’ reports can lead to civil and criminal liability and whether there is evidence that the conduct of the directors constitutes crimes, such as harassment, or an act of administrative improbity.

Labor prosecutor Paulo Neto asked the MPF to share the material produced in that instance — the representation that started the investigation and the testimonies that deal with sexual harassment.