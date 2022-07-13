launch, PS Plus, trophies, history and more

It’s not long before we find out more about Stray, a game by Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studios, in which we’ll explore a cyberpunk city under the control of a cat. The game has a release date scheduled for July 19, and those who subscribe to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe will be able to play it on the day of the premiere.

the team of MeuPlayStation gathered the main information about the title in this special, where you will be inside everything about the work. One of Stray’s trophies requires you to let out 100 meows throughout your adventure, you know? Oh, and DualSense will have unique interactions with the feline.

Stray’s story

PlayStation released a page where various details about the game were shared. The cat, the main protagonist of the plot, ended up in this futuristic city in a mysterious way. Our mission is simple: help you escape this place using your skills.

To improve, your walk in Stray will not be lonely. The B-12 drone will accompany the hero throughout the adventure and, without knowing why we need his sudden help, it will still serve as a kind of “translator” for players to understand robots and what goes on in the streets.

The city is inhabited by a wide variety of humanoid robots, each living its day among the remains of what appeared to be a human settlement. Every robot reacts differently to seeing a cat, and you’ll learn which types tend to be friendly and which aren’t as you progress.

Where did the humans go? How did the cat end up in this place? We’ll have to figure it all out by solving puzzles and collecting memories.

The Walled City of Kowloon served as inspiration for the setting

Blue Twelve Studios used the Walled City of Kowloon, China, as inspiration for the setting for Stray. The reason is simple: “the concentration of dwellings and of several levels” would be a perfect playground for the cat. In the end, it was just a matter of putting on neon lights and filling the streets with humanoid robots.

The addition of robots to this environment makes for an intriguing narrative and a stark contrast between their synthetic yet humanoid nature, the organic feel of the city, and the notable lack of humans.

The B-12 is quite an assistant

The B-12 is a very useful drone. He is responsible for updating us on mission objectives, works as a mobile inventory, and is a great weapon against Zurks, the cat’s main enemies.

As most NPCs are humanoid machines, he will do the robot alphabet translation whenever necessary. Most of the townspeople are friendly and the cat will end up making some friends thanks to interactions with the electronic companion.

Stray trophies suggest fun, not-so-long game

Meowing in the streets, taking a nap, scratching objects in the scenery and dropping objects are some of the 25 objectives needed to reach the platinum trophy.

The creators have brought mechanics capable of making Stray’s gameplay interesting, and in addition, one of the achievements asks you to finish the adventure in up to two hours.

With this information, it is possible to imagine a very fun proposal, but not so extensive.

DualSense will convey various sensations to players

Whether exploring the environment or taking a nap, the DualSense will interact with Stray. The setting will convey these sensations using the console’s tactile response, and the feature will also be present when the feline sleeps. According to the devs, it will be as if he were purring in your hands. Interesting, right?

The game comes to PS Plus on debut, but it’s not exclusive to the service

Stray is not exclusive to PS Plus (let alone PlayStation). The game will have versions for PS4, PS5 and PC. The global release is July 19th, and yes, it will be in the Extra tier catalog upon debut.

Remembering: the arrival of the adventure in the service doesn’t mean the game is yours forever. Sony has been promoting library rotations, so enjoy while the title is available to enjoy. The price on the PS Store has not yet been released by PlayStation.

Looking forward to playing Stray? Tell us in the comments!