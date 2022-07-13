Learn more about THAT high-protein nut

A simple, quick and practical snack. In addition to immeasurable benefits, nuts are loaded with nutrients that can reduce harmful cholesterol levels, as well as decrease the type of inflammation associated with heart disease. However, in addition to calories and fat, it is still possible to find proteins in its composition.

Curious to know what this is high-protein nut? Check out the full article and stay on top of the subject!

Learn more about walnuts

According to nutritionists, all nuts are good sources of healthy monounsaturated fats, protein, fiber, as well as many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Still, there are certain differences between the types of nuts.

Peanuts, an excellent source of protein

Peanuts are technically a legume. However, as far as nutrition is concerned, it is classified as a nut. In view of this, in a survey carried out by the Food Data Central of the US Department of Agriculture, it was found that a 100-gram serving of roasted peanuts has 25.8 grams of protein.

But that is not its only attraction. Peanuts also contain folate, which is very important for the development of the fetal nervous system, as well as essential for proper brain function. In addition, this nut also has high levels of antioxidants, amino acids and minerals.

Despite all these benefits, there are some warning factors. Being high in calories and fat, peanuts can contribute to an increase in these, so eating too much can be harmful to your diet. This will not lead to your body weight gain, but it can deregulate the levels of internal substances. So, always eat with care.

Another relevant factor to be considered is the fact that peanuts are highly allergenic. The Sydney Local Health District has reported that one in 200 adults is allergic to peanuts. As for children, one in 50 has this allergy. Given this, this should be a factor of great attention.