Lenovo tablet with 2k screen on sale at Mercado Livre – Tudo em Tecnologia

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology

The Lenovo P11 Plus Tablet is a great value for money in the Brazilian market. After all, it has a high resolution screen, powerful chipset and good cameras. And today, it’s on a special offer at Mercado Livre with a coupon starting at R$ 1339 in 10 interest-free installments.

Speaking of specifications, the Lenovo P11 Plus features an 11-inch LCD panel with 2K resolution and excellent front-end use. There is also a Helio G90T processor that delivers excellent performance for everyday use. In addition, it has 4GB/64GB of RAM and storage.

Another highlight of this tablet is its massive 7,000 mAh battery, which delivers several hours of use on just one charge. It also supports fast charging and has a USB-C charging port. In addition, it comes equipped with a 13MP main camera and an 8MP selfie lens.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 11-inch LCD with 2K resolution
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Native Storage: 64GB
  • Back camera: 13MP
  • Frontal camera: 8MP
  • Drums: 7,000mAh with 20W fast charging
  • System: Android 11
  • Others: Wifi, four audio outputs with DTS

With coupon, Lenovo P11 Plus is an excellent investment. However, just follow the steps below to get the best price:>

