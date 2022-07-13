Leonardo notices Regina’s manipulation in Cara e Courage

Yet, Leonardo (Ícaro Silva) and Regina (Mel Lisboa) seem made for each other, but the next chapters of face and courage will show the duo creating the first bridges towards a possible confrontation. That’s because Leonardo begins to realize some of his partner’s true intentions, believing that she may be more dangerous than he realizes.

The dubious character is a valid characteristic for both, but Leonardo demonstrates a more blatant lack of maturity in the feuilleton, while Regina does not even show any emotional reaction, placing herself as the coldest and most calculating character in the entire work.

Even manipulated, Leonardo does not give up his relationship with Regina. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

At the same time, Leonardo has repeatedly cried in the corners, has shouted at his mother in front of his partners at Siderúrgica Gusmão, and grits his teeth vigorously whenever his ideas are contradicted. Completely out of control, Leonardo is a danger in his own right, but it is Regina who takes the reins of virtually every situation, delving into evil plans to seize power from the SG and establish a smooth life in the future.

Leonardo and Regina are unlikely to separate, but Martha’s son must take drastic measures to avoid widespread chaos alongside Regina. The two will need to work together to avoid serious problems. It remains to be seen whether Regina will relinquish control at some point.