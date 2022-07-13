Lions eat their own tails to avoid starvation at a zoo in Mexico

Images show Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation animals starving and living in precarious conditions

Lions of the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation in Tlalpan, in the city of Mexico, ate their own tails to keep from starving. The images went viral on social media after a complaint and caused outrage among netizens. In the shared videos it is possible to see the animals with the severed tail. Actor Arturo Islas Allende was one of the whistleblowers. In a post on Instagram he wrote: “He ate his own tail, like dozens of cats in that place @eduardoserio Why? What did they do to you? Why did you pay them like that?” questioned. “These are the first images from inside today,” he added. The recordings are from Tuesday, July 5th. “CRUEL TESTIMONY of reality, if you followed the base it would be great if all the people who still like that place shared this post with him,” he continued in the post. “Many people in United States need to see this and react, Black Jaguar White Tiger IS OVER!!!”, concluded Allende. The place is currently under the control of the authorities and the owner, Eduardo Mauricio Moises, who is also being investigated for illegally selling and raising lion, tiger, jaguar and leopard cubs, is on the run. According to local authorities, the animals will be rescued and cared for by veterinarians.