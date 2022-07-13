Lira suspends vote on the PEC on kindnesses after technical failure

Speaker of the Chamber says that PF will go to the House to investigate the downfall of the voting system; session will resume on the 4th

After a failure in the vote counting system, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), suspended the session this Tuesday (12.Jul.2022) that analyzed the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) which expands social programs, such as Auxílio Brasil, and creates new benefits in an election year.

The session will resume on Wednesday (13.Jul). Lira said that she will keep the presence already registered this Tuesday.

The postponement of the work took place after a technical failure in the voting system caused by the instability on the House’s internet. Lira said that she will talk to the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the case.

According to the president of the Chamber, 2 internet servers went down or “were automatically cut in the same period”.

According to the bylaws, the session could only be suspended for 1 hour. The opposition said it will ask for a complete suspension.

At the beginning of the works, the Chamber voted, in the 1st round, the PEC (Proposal to amend the Constitution) of the nursing salary floor. Subsequently, the deputies voted and approved the basic text of the PEC on kindness.

When the session was suspended, deputies analyzed 1 of the 12 highlights – excerpts that can be voted on separately and can change the proposal.

The passage under discussion was presented by the PT leader, Reginaldo Lopes, to remove the expression “state of emergency” from the basic text.

The resource was used to shield President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Elections Law and allow the expansion of social programs and the creation of new benefits less than 3 months before the election.

Here is the note sent by the advisor to the mayor, Arthur Lira, this Tuesday (12.Jul.2022) at 22:12.

“The technical area of ​​the Chamber of Deputies found instability in the remote voting system from 7 pm onwards. The situation quickly worsened, suspending any possibility of remote voting, including the downfall of the wi-fi network.

“The two Internet links, provided by different companies, were interrupted simultaneously. This is a serious and unprecedented occurrence.

“To ensure that all deputies exercise their legitimate right to vote, the session was suspended and an immediate investigation into the causes and responsibilities of the system breakdown was ordered.”