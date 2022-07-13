‘Lo-fi girl’ returns to YouTube after lamentation on the networks – Link

YouTube releases video after suspension last Sunday, 10

She’s back! After being off the air for about two days, the video stream “lofi hip hop radio – beats to relax/study to” — the popular little girl from lo-fi — has returned to ‘studying’ in its natural environment, on YouTube.

The video had been taken down by the platform on Sunday, 10, after complaints that the channel, “Lofi Girl”, would be violating copyright of the songs played by the channel. In the statement sent by YouTube, the company warned that this was a first warning about copyright infringement on the channel. If the situation is repeated other times, the platform can remove not only the video, but also the channel from the air.

The lofi radios have been taken down of false copyright strikes, hopefully because @YouTubeCreators @YouTube will sort this quickly… pic.twitter.com/X01hL6jT2N — Lofi Girl (@lofigirl) July 10, 2022

The channel’s creators said on Twitter that the copyright claims are false, and asked that YouTube could return the video to the platform as soon as possible.

When it was taken off the air on Sunday, the broadcast already had more than 20,000 live hours and approximately 10 million subscribers on the platform.

After the suspension, the video returned to the air on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 12, with the live programming of the songs in a lo-fi style. On social media, the “Lofi Girl” channel thanked the support of users who asked YouTube to release the streaming.

“Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word, your input was invaluable and I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive community!” the creators wrote on Twitter.

Update on the copyright strike/livestreams takedown Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word, your asked contribution has been invaluable, and I couldn’t have for a more supportive community! https://t.co/DoaCnC21V5 — Lofi Girl (@lofigirl) July 11, 2022

second fall

It’s not the first time users have been without the friendly student’s company in recent years. In February 2020, an error caused the live stream to drop, which already had 13,000 hours at the time. The issue was caused after a content creator was mistakenly suspended.

Created by the channel “ChilledCow” — now called “Lofi Girl”, the video is quite popular on the network by users looking for a soundtrack to focus on. It was a very simple video: a looping image of the cartoon, anime-style, of a girl studying, as a way to encourage users to focus.

Users celebrated the little girl’s return on Twitter:

lofi girl is back, never been sad. — 水 (@digitalhermiit) July 12, 2022

