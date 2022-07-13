London Airport asks airlines not to sell tickets – 07/12/2022 – Panel SA

Amid a labor shortage that has triggered a spate of flight cancellations and baggage problems, London’s Heathrow airport is urging airlines to stop selling tickets.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye warned that a maximum number of 100,000 passengers who can pass through the airport daily during the summer has been set. Forecasts indicate, however, that the daily average for the season will be around 104,000 people.

Of the 4,000 daily air tickets that exceed the limit, only 1,500 were sold, the airport indicates. Therefore, the appeal for companies to stop sales.

The measure lasts until September 11.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Gilmara Santos


