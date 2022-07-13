Luana and Hadad are eliminated from Power Couple Brasil 6 with 11.89% of the votes – Power Couple Brasil 6

O Power Couple Brazil 6 came to an end for Luana Andrade and João Hadad. The couple was the last eliminated from the competition in the live program this Tuesday (12) with 11.89% of the votes. They lost the dispute for public preference to Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio and Karol Menezes and Mussunzinho in a vote held at the R7.com.

After escaping from the hot seat throughout the game, Luana and Hadad ended up falling into the DR after failing to win the Special Trial. Always supporting each other, they almost reached the final with a lot of unity and tranquility.

Arriving at the Power Mansion was not equally smooth for the two. While Hadad has already integrated and made friends, Luana had difficulty fitting in. However, in the first dynamic, Matheus and Hadad had a disagreement and exchanged barbs until after the activity ends. “He wants to take everything on the negative side,” Hadad replied.

Between the couple themselves, there was also bullshit. After a Women’s Trial, Luana lost patience with Hadad. She said she was harmed by her husband and, after several attempts to explain herself, asked him to shut up. Weather!

On two occasions Luana and Hadad received the inheritance of DR. the first was given by Diana and Mila and the second, for Erika and Dinei. They also won the Proof of Couples and occupied the position of Casal Power two consecutive weeks, after hitting the beam a few times.

A big rivalry of them in the competition was with Adriana and Hadad, which started after the businessman make comments about Luana’s way. They discussed during some Break-Power and also starred in bullshit in live voting.

The last conflict occurred when Hadad tried to use the bathroom in the Power Mansion room and was stopped by Albert. The businessman had asked that no one use it, since everyone was in suites, except for them. The beef was big and continued all day!

Unfortunately, they fell in the last DR and were the ninth couple eliminated from the competition.

Under the command of Adriane Galisteu, the grand final of Power Couple Brazil 6 takes place this Thursday (14), at 10:45 pm, in the Record TV. Access the PlayPlus and stay on top of everything that goes on in reality for couples.