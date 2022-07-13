Ludmilla makes a comment about Marília Mendonça in an interview and is criticized on social networks: “Ridiculous”

Ludmilla spoke about the partnership with singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash last year, but the phrase caught badly with the public.

ludmilla gave an interview to presenter Matheus Mazzafera, available on YouTube, where he commented on a partnership with Marília Mendonça performed before the sertaneja died in a plane crash in november last year. However, the phrase said by the funkeira caught badly with the public, who criticized her on social media.

In the chat, Lud said he was happy for having managed to finish the track before the singer’s death. “Man, I always said that in all the interviews, who is Marília Mendonça. Thank God, before the fatality, we managed to record a feat. It is even a wonderful pagoda. We’ll release it soon,” she said.

However, the way Ludmilla commented on the work left fans of the Queen of Sofrência uncomfortableas they began to consider that she is trying to promote herself on top of the tragedy that involved Marília and four other people in the city of Piedade de Caratinga, on November 5, 2021.

reactions on the web

On Twitter, many people started to complain about the funkeira phrase in the interview. “Ludmilla saying that ‘thank god’ before Marilia Mendonça died they managed to record a feat”, explained a user of the social network, making his indignation clear.

In sequence, another remembered the controversy that involved Naiara Azevedo, who was already confined to “BBB 22”, and who also released a feat recorded with Marília. “I want to see if now Marília Mendonça’s brother will have the chest he had with Naiara, to face Ludmilla and stop this feat, that was ridiculous”, he complained.