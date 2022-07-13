Luiz Barsi targets companies with new projects and discards those that remunerate shareholders with “alms”

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – One of Brazil’s biggest equity investors, Luiz Barsi is buying shares in companies with new projects, while reorganizing his portfolio, consolidating positions in companies that offer an “efficient dividend” and excluding those that are distributing “alms”. to shareholders.

He reduced the pace of purchases compared to the beginning of the year, when he had “more ambitious goals”, both because those goals were being achieved and because prices changed. “I continue to buy, but at a slower pace, because prices have evolved,” he said in an interview with Reuters at the office where he works in downtown São Paulo.

The energy company Auren (AURA33), which presents itself as one of the largest renewable and commercialization platforms in Brazil, is one of Barsi’s investments. On the same list are Vibra, a fuel distribution company, and Cosan, a fuel and logistics conglomerate.

He also defended one of his relatively new positions – the acquisition of IRB Brasil RE (IRBR3) in 2021. The reinsurer’s role suffered from a crisis of confidence after the discovery of accounting fraud in early 2020, accumulating since then a devaluation of about 90%.

For the investor, the company is recovered, but it needs a boost, which will be a capital increase. “It’s like a locomotive, it’s on the track but it doesn’t run, it needs fuel and the fuel is capitalization,” he said. Last week, his youngest daughter, Louise, was elected to the reinsurer’s audit committee.

Barsi, who received 1 million reais a day in earnings for 2021, listed Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Klabin (KLBN11), Santander Brasil (SANB11), present for years in the “King of Dividends” portfolio, among the companies that more efficiently remunerate their shareholders. BB and Klabin, as well as Unipar (UNIP6), are his biggest positions.

Last year, however, Barsi got rid of his positions in Itaúsa (ITSA4), Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4), “because they gave alms, they did not give dividends”. “I sold and bought others.” In 2021, Itaú distributed the net equivalent of approximately 0.64 reais per share in dividends and interest on equity; Bradesco, around 1 real.

He is also not thrilled with the expressive profits recently distributed by the stock exchange giants Vale and Petrobras, which should not be repeated, among other reasons, due to the cooling of discussions around the taxation of dividends.

Barsi said that the possibility of taxing earnings corroborated the “spectacular” year in terms of dividends that was 2021, as well as the cooling of this pressure and a lower availability of cash in companies can soften the numbers this year.

“2022 will be milder, more restrained, but it will still be good,” said Barsi, who has amassed a net worth of around 4 billion reais with a strategy of investing in companies that are good dividend payers.

CRYPTO AND WHITE HAIR

Barsi is now embarking on a project structured by Ações Garantem Futuro, a company that has his daughter Louise among its partners, in partnership with Grupo Primo. It is an online MBA on equity investments whose motto is the strategy adopted by Barsi.

“It’s the future”, evaluates Barsi, highlighting the need for people to have knowledge to invest and avoid promises of high returns in a short period of time, something that describes his vision on digital currencies.

“Cryptocurrency has no basis, it is a fantasy. The guy who invests in cryptocurrency wants a quick and easy profit, which doesn’t exist in reality,” Barsi said. “He’s an easy-going citizen who likes fantasy,” he added.

Barsi’s participation in the MBA, in which he will be one of the professors in the course to be launched in August, will take place amidst a scenario of uncertainty that has undermined investor confidence. Reference index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the Ibovespa loses about 6% this year.

“When the stock market is down, people usually remember their gray hair, come back for advice, to study, to be interested in people who have experience,” said Louise Barsi.

ELECTION

Barsi regretted that the political direction in the country has been in the populist direction and said it is difficult to predict what the effect of the elections will be on the market or on companies. But he pointed out that the market has already overcome several negative moments.

In the last election, Barsi stated that he voted for President Jair Bolsonaro. “I didn’t vote for Bolsonaro, I voted against Lula,” he said. “Now you have to do the same thing, in my opinion.”

But regardless of the electoral outcome, he does not initially consider changing positions he has held for years, including the shares of Banco do Brasil and Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6).

BRAZILIAN BUFET?

Also called the “Brazilian Warren Buffett”, in reference to the US mega-investor, who also bets on the long-term value potential of companies, Barsi says he doesn’t like the comparison.

“We have different concepts,” he said. Among the differences is the fact that Buffett invests through his holding company, while Barsi directly controls his shares.

Another distinction is the fate of his investments – Buffett promised to donate 99% of his wealth to philanthropy during his lifetime, while Barsi, who worked as a shoeshine boy as a child, is expected to pass his fortune on to his five children.

“We have to start thinking”, he said, talking about succession planning. “There will be a fight, that is undeniable”, he said about possible disagreements in the family over his heritage.

Barsi believes that his role is not to be a philanthropist, a “savior of the homeland”. “The best help I do is to make citizens aware that they have to look to the future,” she said, referring to the MBA set up by her daughter’s company.

