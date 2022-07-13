Lula says that “they are trying to turn electoral campaigns into a war”

posted 7/13/2022 5:56 AM / updated 7/13/2022 5:57 AM



In the first public act after the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other party leaders spoke yesterday in Brasília against political violence. The PT pre-campaign event for the presidency took place at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center under tight security. Organizers estimate that 8,000 people attended.

“They are trying to turn electoral campaigns into a war. They are trying to say that there is a criminal polarization. It is interesting, because the PT has polarized presidential elections since 1994”, Lula emphasized. “I have no history, no sign of violence in all the campaigns I’ve participated in. Even when I lost to (Fernando) Collor. I came home every time I was defeated. . I have never, at any time, spoken of campaign violence.”

Lula cited the recent attacks that took place at his events. In Uberlândia (MG), on June 15, a man commanding a drone poured poison on militants who were waiting for the act to begin. Last Thursday, in Rio de Janeiro, an opponent threw a homemade bomb with feces on the participants (read the report below).

“And the worst thing happened on Sunday,” said the former president, referring to Arruda, who was shot dead by the Bolsonarist criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho. “In which the partner, with his family, celebrated his birthday. And one of these people, taken by hatred, taken by madness, taken by fanaticism or sectarianism (…) invaded the owner’s salon and killed him. I think that Brazilian society is beginning to realize what is at stake”, he emphasized.

The former president also appealed to his supporters not to retaliate in cases of violence. “I don’t want to see anyone accepting provocation. We’re going to multiply in the streets for three months. We’re going to continue marching. We’re going to have to teach a moral lesson that even (Mahatma) Gandhi didn’t give,” he said. “We don’t need to fight, our weapon is our tranquility. We don’t have to accept provocation. If someone provokes you, have them bite their own tail.”

The theme of political violence was one of the central points of yesterday’s event. At the opening, the national president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, called for a minute of silence for the politically motivated dead, as she highlighted, citing Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes; capoeirista Moa do Katendê, stabbed to death in 2018 after declaring he would vote for Lula; indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips; and Rue.

Recent cases of violence have put the presidential campaign on high alert. Yesterday’s act took place indoors, with strict control of participants and strong security. The public had to register in advance. Participants also passed through metal detectors. In addition, the organization sought to prevent the public from focusing only on the convention center entrance and acted quickly to reprimand one of those present who lit a flare with red smoke. The strict control of entrances even caused long queues.





“Evil Person”

In addition to blaming the chief executive for the violence, Lula blamed him for the deaths resulting from the covid-19. “If Bolsonaro wants to visit the people for whom he is responsible for the death, he will have a lot of travel”, he fired. “He is a person with inhuman behavior. He IS an evil person.”

In the PT’s assessment, the president “has moved away from planet Earth” and lives in a place where humanity does not exist. “What exists on this planet is hate”, he highlighted, adding that “this citizen does not have good brain mass in his head”.

Pre-candidate for vice, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) made a speech allied to the former president. “Bolsonaro, it’s not that he doesn’t trust the electronic voting machine, he doesn’t trust the people’s vote. He knows he doesn’t deserve the vote for a second term,” he said. The former governor also cited the episodes of violence. “President Lula, your slogan is courage and hope. Courage because they will not terrorize us.”

At the event, the coalition slate was launched in the Federal District, with district deputy Leandro Grass (PV) running for the Palácio do Buriti and the director of the Union of Teachers in the Federal District (Sinpro-DF) Rosilene Correa (PT) for the Senate. The platform in the DF is particularly challenging and strategic for Lula. Voting intention polls show a technical tie between PT and Bolsonaro.

Earlier, Lula met with the president of the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), José Roberto Tadros.