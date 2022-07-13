Lula sends support from MDB leaders in nine states

Former President Lula (PT), after meeting in Brasilia on Tuesday 12th with MDB leader in the Senate Eduardo Braga (AM), forwarded the support of party leaders in 9 of the 27 Brazilian states. A meeting with all PT supporters at the MDB is scheduled for next Monday in São Paulo.

According to Braga, Lula would be with the MDB of Amazonas, Pará, Maranhão, Rio Grande do Norte, Piauí, Pernambuco, Bahia, Alagoas and Ceará. Also according to the senator, there is a tenth state already being sewn.

to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, Braga admitted that the expansion of the composition of MDB chiefs around Lula shakes the launch of Simone Tebet (MT) as the party’s candidate. For him, the parliamentary situation will need to be re-discussed.

“There is an issue, which we need to talk about, that 9 of the 27 states are already on the platform of President Lula”, reinforced Braga.

The Tebet pre-application was launched in December 2021, but since then it has never found unanimity and has been questioned by some sectors within the MDB. Strong names in the party, such as Renan Calheiros (AL) and Eunício Oliveira (CE) constantly make public statements against the senator’s pre-candidacy.

In one of them, Calheiros came to classify as ‘insanity’ the insistence on launching the senator. On another occasion, he said that the situation would only bring losses to the MDB.

The balance of emedebista Braga this Wednesday, that nine states would already be with Lula, goes against the statement of the party’s president, deputy Baleia Rossi, who recently stated that Tebet would have 90% support at the MDB summit.