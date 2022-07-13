Lumena returns to shock followers with a new photo as it came to the world: “Giant, huh?”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/v8jz8_yEI2g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/v8jz8_yEI2g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/v8jz8_yEI2g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/v8jz8_yEI2g” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She came back! Lumena, former participant of Big Brother Brasil, model and digital influencer, shared a click on the afternoon of this Tuesday (12) that gave rise to talk on social networks.

“New content on the air”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the photo in question, Lumena appears leaning against a wall without any clothing, while making her flashy and provocative face to attract even more subscribers to her content.

“This woman makes me lose my breath,” said a follower in the comments field. “If the preview is already like this, imagine for those who sign it…”, reflected another. “You’ve given another meaning to the word ‘beauty,’” pointed out another.

Lumena talks about what he learned from his participation in ‘Big Brother Brasil’

During an interview with Splash, from UOL, Lumena decided to comment more on everything she learned from the problems and hate she suffered on the reality show ‘Big Brother Brasil’.

“When I signed up, I had an ideal of participation and when I left I saw that that ideal didn’t happen much, so I had regrets. But overall, I’m giving myself this chance to reinvent myself. If it weren’t for the ‘BBB’, I wouldn’t be here, for example”, said Lumena.

“My goal was not to stick my finger in anyone’s face. It was to dance, to be light, to be cheerful, but it was a not very successful project”, she concluded.

