Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rises 11% and other retailers also shoot

The retail sector warmed up again this Tuesday (12), with Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) leading the biggest highs at the close: the stock ended the session with gains of 11.4%, with R$ 2.93. At the Ibovespa today, Via (VIIA3) and American (AMER3) are also among the main highlights. Companies jumped 9.44% and 8.26%, respectively. Natura (NTCO3) soared 7.5%. .

In the month of June, retailers accumulate the following gains:

Via’s shares advanced 32.81%;

Americans rose 25.84%;

and Magazine Luiza jumped 25.21%.

According to Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, the good performance of the e-commerce retail is mainly due to the drop in income (yields) of the United States and Europe, following the fall in commodity prices.

“This is due to some factors, both the lockdown in China and macroeconomic data in Europe, also with greater risk aversion due to the recession,” said the analyst. This scenario causes interest rates to fall – which is positive for consumer companies and domestic economic growth, such as Magazine Luiza and the stock exchange retailers. With the DI curve closing, it is possible to see a rotation movement, with commodity companies falling and investors turning to companies in the retail sector and home economics.

“The shares represent the biggest drops in the last 12 months. This causes a very strong rebound, especially for Magazine Luiza”, she adds.

The appreciation of Magazine Luiza sharesVia and Americanas started on Monday’s trading session, accumulating with the expressive high this Tuesday (12).

“What we see is a market reading around inflation expectations. With oil trading down 6%, below $100, this makes future inflation less pressure and, as a result, [diminua] the need for central banks to raise interest rates faster, faster”, says Waldir Morgado, partner at Nexgen Capital.

The expectation, therefore, is that there will be relief from the monetary tightening and the current contractionary policy, while the fall in oil continues.

In addition, Waldir points out that there were positive data being released about the service sectorwhich grew 0.9% in May, accumulating an annual increase of 9.2%, against an expectation of 8.5%.

At 2:00 pm today, there was an auction of US Treasuries, the US Treasury, traded below 3% per year, at 2.96%, “which shows that the long yield curve is starting to decline a little. This, combined with other factors, made investors see these shares in the technology and retail sector – already heavily discounted on the stock market – as an opportunity to buy at an attractive price”, he explained.

Lucas Xavier, technical analyst at Warren, points out that there was a very strong foreign flow on the day, especially at a time when the top three in the market (Magazine LuizaVia and Americanas) are heavily discounted on the stock market.