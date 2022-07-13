Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3) shares jump up to 11% in the session and accumulate strong gains in the month

The shares of e-commerce retailers, in sharp decline year-to-date, have registered relief in the month of July. In this Tuesday’s session (12), specifically, the assets stood out among the biggest increases of the Ibovespa with gains that reached more than 10%: Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) jumped 11.41%, to R$ 2.93 , Via (VIIA3) rose 9.44% to R$2.55, and Americanas (AMER3) jumped 8.26% to R$16.90.

In the month, the gains are 26.50%, 28.67% and 33.85%, respectively. In 2022, however, assets still show strong declines, from 59% to MGLU3, from 51% to VIIA3 and from 44% to AMER3.

Felipe Moura, an analyst at Finacap Investimentos, points out that there was a very noticeable reversal between the biggest highs and lows of the Ibovespa in recent sessions amid a generalized realization of the roles associated with the commodities cycle. This is mainly due to the sharper drops in oil and iron ore in recent sessions amid fears of a slowdown in the global economy.

The devaluation of commodity prices ends up reducing inflation estimates which, in turn, stimulate growth stocks, such as e-commerce retail, since they are very sensitive to interest rate variations. Growth companies maintain their cash flows over long periods. In addition, high interest rates and inflation discourage credit and, consequently, consumption; thus, the inverse movement stimulates the sector’s papers.

In the internal news, Moura points out that the approval of the law that limited the ICMS on fuels has already started to have its first effects, with several states announcing the tax reduction, which even led to a lower-than-expected inflation figure in June ( even with the cores pressed).

Inflation is starting to cool down, he assesses, which increases confidence in the sector and also reinforces the view that the Central Bank’s monetary tightening cycle is coming to an end.

On the other hand, while prices are expected to rise lower this year, market inflation projections for 2023 increase. In any case, as the latest Focus report pointed out, the market expects the Selic to end at 13.75% by the end of this year (currently at 13.25%) and end 2023 at a lower level of 10.5%. .

Another outstanding factor is the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) for Auxílios, to be voted on today in the Chamber, which will bring a direct injection of resources into the economy for some strategic classes, which stimulates consumption in a very direct way, assesses Moura.

Enrico Cozzolino, partner and head of analysis at Levante Ideias de Investimento, assesses that, after a period in which e-commerce retailers were priced as “techs”, with exaggerated multiples, there was a strong downward correction.

At the moment, he points out, there is a new movement to adjust positions, upwards, since the sale of assets in the segment is no longer seen as “so obvious”.

However, the segment’s assets are more volatile and it is not uncommon for stocks to jump or fall sharply in recent trading sessions, depending on the movement of the yield curve.

André Luzbel, head of equity at SVN, points out that the fall in commodities, reflecting expectations of lower inflation, has led to a detachment of growth stocks versus commodities. “But that doesn’t change the vision we have much. In the short term, stocks that fell too sharply [como o caso das varejistas de e-commerce] have certain refreshment windows [de recuperação parcial de valor]. Apparently it’s a lot, but they’re still accumulating a strong drop since the highs”, assesses Luzbel.

Challenges and strategies on the radar

As a result, the cautious scenario for companies in the segment continues. E-commerce retailers face very fierce competition, increasing logistics costs and e-commerce sales showing consecutive declines.

As highlighted by Levante, monthly sales data from research firm Neotrust point to a 6.4% drop in e-commerce sales in April and 1% in May, compared to 2021, signaling a deterioration for the sector, since, although a slowdown was already expected, consecutive drops were not expected.

“Players such as Mercado Livre, Shopee, Magazine Luiza and Via have been seeking to reduce costs, which are already reflected in the reduction of benefits to customers. Some of the measures that have been adopted by companies are increasing minimum purchase amounts to obtain free shipping or other benefits, reducing the weight of sales with free delivery”, points out the analysis team.

Companies have reviewed their strategies and priorities, giving greater focus to profitability, seeking to reduce the need for working capital and improve the management of their cash flows.

“However, a point of attention with regard to such changes is how companies will execute this trade offthat is, how much such measures will impact sales, with the reduction of benefits to customers and sellers of its platforms, in an increasingly fierce competition scenario”, the analysts point out.

Measures such as the increase in the take rate (commission rate) recently announced by the company should contribute to increasing the revenue of retailers in the sector, such as Via and Magalu in the coming quarters.

Analysts still see a difficult scenario for e-commerce in the short term, with the main lines expected to continue pressured by the unfavorable macro. “However, for the next quarters, we expect an improvement in working capital in the case of Magalu, as the company presented healthier inventory levels in 1Q22 as a result of the strategy of reducing inventories and lower volume of purchases”, they point out.

XP maintains neutral recommendation for VIIA3, MGLU3 and AMER3. Last week, the retail analysis team cut the target price for the assets, even though it sees upside potential, with the higher cost of capital being the main reason for this reduction.

