Maiara talks about changing the name of the album with Maraisa and Marília Mendonça: ‘It doesn’t change what we live’ | Countryside Circuit

In early June, Maiara and Maraisa changed the name of the album they signed with Marília. Before, the album had the title of “Patroas 35%”. But after the Justice of Bahia banned them from using the brand, the sisters changed it to “Festa das Patroas 35%”.

The change took place after the court’s decision to recognize the Bahian singer Daisy Soares as the owner of the brand “As Patroas”.

“A name doesn’t change anything that we live”, said Maiara to g1.

“The important thing is the feeling of love we have with everything we build”, concluded the singer.

Circuito Sertanejo brings together six events until November; see schedule

2 of 2 Maiara and Maraisa change album name with Marília Mendonça — Photo: Montage/g1 Maiara and Maraisa change the name of the album with Marília Mendonça — Photo: Montage/g1

Return of the Barretos Peão Festival

Maiara also talked about the return of the Festa do Peão de Barretos after the two-year break.

In 2020, the party was postponed because of the pandemic. In 2021, the shows took place without an audience. Now in 2022, between the 18th and 28th of August, the party will resume.

“I think all of us artists are feeling a different taste on stage, because it marks our reunion with the public.”

“Barretos represents the party of parties for the country people. We always had a lot of expectations with Barretos, now even more”, celebrates Maiara.

The singer also commented on the fact that, alongside her sister, she is one of the few female names on the main stage of the party.

In addition to them, among dozens of male artists, for now, only Allana Macedo and Lauana Prado are confirmed, in addition to Maria Cecília, Rodolfo’s duo.

“We don’t understand it as prejudice”, says the singer, who said she still hasn’t had access to the complete schedule.

“For some time now, women have managed to show what they came for and there’s no going back.”