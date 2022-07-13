Malvino Salvador complains that Guilherme Leicam put his tongue in the kiss scene: ‘I was outraged’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Malvino Salvador complains that Guilherme Leicam put his tongue in the kiss scene: ‘I was outraged’ 2 Views

Malvino Salvador revealed the backstage of the kiss scene he did with actor Guilherme Leicam, when the two formed a romantic couple in the soap opera “A Dona do Piece”, in 2019.

In the last chapter of the plot, the characters gave a big kiss that made people talk. Only what no one knew until then is that Leicam got excited and kissed for real, tongue and all.

“We kissed several times, on three levels: a pout, a technical medium and a hickey. Wow, I’m respecting all my romantic partners, here Leicam comes and puts a tongue… I was outraged. I’m there and I feel a tongue enter and I said: ‘What the f#@ is this? But I didn’t stop, I was waiting for the director to make the cut. A cold tongue, c#$%%”, revealed Malvino, laughing, in an interview with the Podcast “Papagaio speaker”, with Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabelo.

Anitta defends marijuana legalization and considers tattoo with Lula’s name: ‘Just to advertise’

Humberto Martins recalls a frontal nude shoot in a magazine: ‘The fee was excellent’

Then, the actor reported the reaction he had after recording the scene: “I said: ‘C#$%66’, hey, he’s trying to take a cone from me…¨. But he was nervous, and at the time of nervousness , ended up speaking out. (…) I joke, but I have no prejudice about it”.

Characters by Malvino Salvador and Guilherme Leicam kissed in the last chapter of 'A dona do povo'
Characters by Malvino Salvador and Guilherme Leicam kissed in the last chapter of ‘A dona do povo’ Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Agno (Malvino Salvador) and Leandro (Guilherme Leicam) get married in a simple ceremony
Agno (Malvino Salvador) and Leandro (Guilherme Leicam) get married in a simple ceremony Photo: Rede Globo/Reproduction
Guilherme Leicam was Leandro in 'A dona do povo'
Guilherme Leicam was Leandro in ‘A dona do povo’ Photo: Raquel Cunha/Disclosure/rede globo

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Muda refuses to have an intimate relationship with Tiberius and pawn thinks about giving up on marriage

Entertainment Even after the union, the couple will face some problems Per Ana Lima 7/13/2022 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved