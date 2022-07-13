Malvino Salvador complains that Guilherme Leicam put his tongue in the kiss scene: ‘I was outraged’

Malvino Salvador revealed the backstage of the kiss scene he did with actor Guilherme Leicam, when the two formed a romantic couple in the soap opera “A Dona do Piece”, in 2019.

In the last chapter of the plot, the characters gave a big kiss that made people talk. Only what no one knew until then is that Leicam got excited and kissed for real, tongue and all.

“We kissed several times, on three levels: a pout, a technical medium and a hickey. Wow, I’m respecting all my romantic partners, here Leicam comes and puts a tongue… I was outraged. I’m there and I feel a tongue enter and I said: ‘What the f#@ is this? But I didn’t stop, I was waiting for the director to make the cut. A cold tongue, c#$%%”, revealed Malvino, laughing, in an interview with the Podcast “Papagaio speaker”, with Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabelo.

Then, the actor reported the reaction he had after recording the scene: “I said: ‘C#$%66’, hey, he’s trying to take a cone from me…¨. But he was nervous, and at the time of nervousness , ended up speaking out. (…) I joke, but I have no prejudice about it”.