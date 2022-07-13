Malvino Salvador reveals that the actor used tongue in the kiss scene: “I was outraged”

Malvino Salvador reveals that Guilherme Leicam used his tongue when kissing him in a scene from ‘A Dona do Pedaço’, in 2019

Last Tuesday (12), the actor Malvino Salvador made a bombastic revelation about the kiss scene with the also actor Guilherme Leicam in The owner of the piece (2019): he was surprised by his colleague’s tongue in the middle of the cinematic kiss.

In an interview with the podcast talking parrotthe artist recalled the moment and said that the scene partner ended up getting excited beyond measure.

“We did the kiss several times, on three levels: a pout, a technical medium and a hickey. Gee, I’m respecting all my romantic partners, here comes Leicam and puts out a tongue. I was outraged“, he reported.

Despite this, he did not break character at the time of recording: “I’m there and I feel a tongue come in and I’m like, ‘What the fuck is this’. But I didn’t stop, I was waiting for the director to make the cut. A fucking cold tongue“.

Finally, Malvino Salvador explained that he understood his co-worker, who was nervous. “I said: ‘Damn*, hey, are you trying to take a cone from me?’. But he was nervous, and when he was nervous, he ended up sticking his tongue out. I joke, but I have no prejudice about it“, he added.

