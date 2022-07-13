Malvino Salvador says that Guilherme Leicam put his tongue in a kiss scene in a soap opera: “I was outraged”; watch

In an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, Malvino Salvador recalled the backstage of an important scene of the soap opera “A Dona do Pedaço”, on TV Globo. In the plot, he played Agno, a businessman who did not come out as gay, but who ended up falling in love with Leandro, played by Guilherme Leicam. The long-awaited kiss of the couple was shown during the last chapter of the 2019 production.

“There was all that controversy whether or not to have the kiss, which I think is silly“, remembered. “It was really funny because we did the kiss a bunch of times, on three levels: a pout, a technical midfielder and a hickey. Gee, I’m respecting all my romantic partners, here comes Leicam and puts a tongue… I was outraged! I’m there and I feel a tongue come in. I said, ‘what the f*ck is this?’“, he said in the conversation released this Tuesday (12).

Even with the surprise, he didn’t stop the moment. “I was waiting for the director to make the cut. An icy tongue, bug. cut (the scene) and I asked ‘f*ck, do you want to take a cone off of me bro?’“, he fired, drawing laughter from the presenters Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabelo. “He was nervous… When he was nervous, he ended up putting his tongue“, he justified.

When asked if there was any preparation for recording the kiss, Malvino denied it. “I always play with these things, but I have no prejudice about it, quite the opposite“, he scored. During the chat, the actor also talked about another colleague from the soap opera, Caio Castro. “I wanted to do some more gripping scenes. (fighting) and he runs away“, he exposed. Watch:

This is not the first time that the manauara has spoken out about the homoaffective couple in the telenovela. “We grew up in a sexist and homophobic culture. For many people, it is not easy to accept differences. But I am in favor of the kiss between them, yes!”opined to the Extra newspaper in September 2019. “The soap opera is a product of mass consumption that can also fulfill a social role. If well conducted, instead of hurting the most conservative viewer, the plot can make him see the other and, thus, contribute to acceptance. And you know what? I’m prepared for this scene. I couldn’t even think about being an actor if I weren’t“, he elaborated.

At the production closing party, her romantic partner also commented on the take: “We recorded some versions, it was up to the direction [escolher qual iria para o ar]”. “We kissed a few times. Had the bitoquinha, had the hottest version“, Leicam continued. Asked if he had rolled his tongue, the actor hesitated. “Generally, we don’t use the tongue in the technical kiss… I was available for the direction to do what was most appropriate“, he explained in an interview with the program “TV Fama”.

Despite the behind-the-scenes situation, the kiss chosen to air was nothing more than a peck between the characters. Remember: