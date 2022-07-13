Man confesses to killing his own brother during evangelical worship

Luciene Garcia – Special for EM

posted on 07/12/2022 18:40



Killer would have left Ceará to kill his own brother in São Sebastião do Paraíso – (Credit: PMSSP/Reproduction)

The man shot dead during an evangelical service last Sunday (10/07), in São Sebastião do Paraíso, Southwest of Minas, would be the murderer’s brother. According to the Civil Police, the suspect was arrested during an approach by the Federal Highway Police (PRF), on BR-116, in Teófilo Otoni, and confessed to being the author of the shots that killed his own brother, Kauê Alves dos Santos, from 26 years old.

The arrest, this Monday (11/07), took place 837 kilometers from São Sebastião do Paraíso. The PRF arrested four people who were in the vehicle: three men and one woman. The car had Ceará plates.

During the police approach, money, 60 ammunition and a weapon were seized, which may have been used in the crime. Also according to the PRF, the author left Ceará to commit murder against his own brother, in Minas. The suspect said that the victim had killed their cousin with the help of an uncle, in March of this year.

another case

The 26-year-old man killed during the church service was the uncle of the 7-year-old boy who was shot in the head last month, also in São Sebastião do Paraíso. At the time, the family told firefighters that the gun hidden in the house was found by four children when the shooting happened accidentally.

The Civil Police does not rule out the relationship between the murder in the church and the shooting of the child, since all those involved are from the same family.

According to the police, Kauê would be with his foster brother, his wife and four children. They would have moved about three months ago to São Sebastião do Paraíso, where they were, according to them, trying to make a living in the city.

the murder

The victim was participating in a religious service in the João XXIII neighborhood, when the suspect invaded the place and fired the shots. Kaue was shot three times in the head.

After shooting the victim, the suspect left the church and got into a car that was parked near the scene and where other people were, according to a witness.