Man confesses to killing his own brother during evangelical worship

Assassin would have left Ceará to kill his own brother in São Sebastio do Paraíso (photo: PMSSP/Reproduction) The man shot dead during an evangelical service last Sunday (10/07), in So Sebastio do Paraso, Southwest of Minas, would be the murderer’s brother. According to the Civil Police, the suspect was detained during an approach by the Federal Highway Police (PRF), on BR-116, in Tefilo Otoni, and confessed to being the author of the shots that killed his own brother, Kau Alves dos Santos, aged 26. years old.

The arrest, this Monday (07/11), took place 837 kilometers from São Sebastio do Paraso. The PRF arrested four people who were in the vehicle: three men and a woman. The car had Cear plates.

During the police approach, money, 60 ammunition and a weapon, which may have been used in the crime, were seized. Also according to the PRF, the author left Cear to commit murder against his own brother, in Minas. The suspect said that the victim had killed their cousin with the help of an uncle, in March of this year.

The Civil Police does not rule out the relationship between the murder in the church and the shooting of the child, since all those involved are from the same family. According to the police, Kau was with his foster brother, his wife and four children. They would have moved about three months ago to São Sebastio do Paraíso, where they were, according to them, trying to make a living in the city.

