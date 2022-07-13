Man is shot in the head in front of a health center in Serra

A man was shot dead in front of the Basic Health Unit of Vila Nova de Colares, in Serra, during the night of this Monday (11). The victim – still unidentified – was 30 years old, was shot and couldn’t wait for Samu’s help (remembering that health centers do not work at night), dying at the scene of the crime.

There is no information on the motive for the crime, but images circulating on the internet show that the man was hit in the head. According to the Military Police, the garrison was called to go to the neighborhood to check a case of homicide by firearm.

At the scene, the team saw a man shot and called the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), which found the victim’s death. The Civil Police were also called.

At the scene, the expertise carried out the necessary work and forwarded the body to the Legal Medium Department (DML) of Vitória. In a note, the Civil Police informed that the case will continue under investigation by the Specialized Division of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP) of Serra.

“So far, no suspects have been arrested and details of the investigation will not be released for the time being. The population plays an important role in investigations and can contribute information anonymously through Disque-Denúncia 181, which also has a website where you can attach images and videos of criminal actions, disquedenuncia181.es.gov.br. Anonymity is guaranteed and all information provided is investigated.