Man kills ex-partner and ex-mother-in-law in Brumadinho – Gerais

A man broke into the ex-partner’s family home, in Bairro Progresso, in Brumadinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, on Tuesday afternoon (7/12), and, after a disagreement, shot five people, leaving two dead and three seriously wounded.

Hervane Carlos de Jesus Rezende, 35, suspected and wanted by the Military Police.

His ex-partner and ex-mother-in-law died before arriving at the UPA from Brumadinho.

The suspect’s ex’s father was shot in the legs and is under observation.

The two former sisters-in-law received their first care at the location, but were transferred to the Prefeito Osvaldo Rezende Franco Regional Public Hospital, in Betim, according to a source who declined to be identified.

The PM still does not know what motivated the crime, but one of the hypotheses is that Hervane did not accept the end of the relationship.

The man, who had no criminal record, is on the run.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the area.

what femicide?

Feminicide is the name given to the murder of women because of their gender. That is, they are killed for being female. Brazil is one of the countries where most women are killed, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The typification of the recent femicide crime in Brazil. The Feminicide Law (Law 13.104) came into force on March 9, 2015.

However, femicide is the highest level of domestic violence. It’s a hate crime, the tragic outcome of an abusive relationship.

What does the Feminicide Law say?

Art. 121, paragraph 2, item VI

“There are grounds for female status when the crime involves:

I – domestic and family violence;

II – contempt or discrimination against the condition of women.”

What is the penalty for femicide?

According to 13,104, of 2015, “the penalty for feminicide is increased from 1/3 (one third) to half if the crime is committed during pregnancy or within 3 (three) months after childbirth; against a person under 14 (fourteen) ) years, over 60 (sixty) years of age or with a disability; in the presence of a descendant or ancestor of the victim.”

How to report violence against women?

Call 180 to help victims of abuse.

In emergencies, call 190.

