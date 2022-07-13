Mansueto says that Brazil will have 2 years of very high interest rates, ideal scenario for fixed income – Money Times

THE fixed income still has a long period of bonanza ahead. BTG Pactual’s chief economist, Mansueto Almeidastated that Brazil will have at least two years of interest rates very high, which is the ideal scenario for investing in fixed income.

In the panel “The Hour and the Hour of Fixed Income”, of the event BTG Talks of the institution, the former secretary of the National Treasury explains that the difficulty of control of inflation both in Brazil and in the United States imply more interest rate hikes not yet priced by the market.

“Our vision is that the IPCA should end the year between 7.5% and 8%, that is, with a 100% chance of exceeding the target stipulated by the Central Bank. I see another high Selic rate in August of 50 basis points, bringing interest in Brazil to 13.75% per year. However, the scenario is still very uncertain”, says Mansueto.

One of the central issues for the current volatility concerns precisely the uncertainties with the post-election scenario. In the case of a positive picture, interest rates in Brazil should start to fall in the second half of 2023, with the Selic rate likely to end next year at 11%.

International scene

Mansueto assesses that the market has not yet accurately priced the cycle of high interest rates in the US.

The release of US consumer inflation this Wednesday, whose accumulated in 12 months was 9.1%shows that price pressure is still higher than expected by analysts.

“Perhaps it is easier to take inflation from 9% to 4% than from 4% to 2%,” he said. “It will not be a one- or two-year effort, whether in the United States, Europe or Brazil.”

The economist also explained that Europe has a chance of entering a framework of economic recession in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The parity of the euro with the dollar is one of the signs that shows how much the European central bank (ECB) is late in conducting monetary policy for the current scenario.

Postfixed or Prefixed?

For the experts at BTG Pactual still it is not the time for investors to set up a position in fixed rate bonds (even with rates around 13% per year) in the face of the various economic and fiscal unknowns going forward.

Even with the indication that the Selic rate should end the cycle of high at 13.75% in Augustthe Central Bank of Brazil can follow pressured to make more aggressive decisions in controlling inflation at the meetings of the Copom in October and December.

Maintain a conservative position in floating rate securities, such as the case of Selic Treasure which still has daily liquidity, remains an interesting strategy, with the Selic rate yielding more than 1% per month for the next 12 months.

