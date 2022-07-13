Marcela Fetter enters ‘Pantanal’ and talks about Erica’s love for Zé Lucas: ‘It’s a wind in her life’ | wetland

She will arrive shaking the structures! This week, Erica will join the plot of Pantanal and promises to turn the life of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) around. Marcela Fetter’s character is one of the highlights of the new phase of the nine o’clock soap opera, which is approaching its hundredth chapter.

“We are building a very beautiful story of this involvement of the two, with a lot of lightness, joy and a lot of love”, says Marcela. “The two feel very comfortable in every moment they are together. Érica arrives like a breath in the life of Zé Lucas, and Zé Lucas arrives like a wind in her life”.

The relationship is described by the actress as an “overwhelming passion”. “It makes her see the world from another angle. She feels alive with his presence”, she guarantees. The Pantanal itself will make Érica feel alive in history: she arrives there to do an article on sustainability and see the real scenario of the region.

In her investigation, Érica will be surprised by the magic of the place – which will provoke an experience of self-knowledge, connection with her essence and pure lightness. To achieve this feeling, Marcela says that she immersed herself in documentaries, videos and interviews about the contamination of rivers, fires and other problems that plague the Pantanal.

“I left to feel this fascination from when she arrives at the farm to when she arrived in the Pantanal for the recordings, and it was immediate”, explains Marcela. “The fascination of Marcela actress too, that place is very magical, with a very special energy”.

