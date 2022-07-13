MasterChef: Eliminated in the 1st episode, Fernanda wins repechage

“I feel like I’m really here to fill in the statistics. Now I will be able to show my love for the kitchen. Before the test, I repeated several times to myself that I would come back. It worked,” he celebrates.
the turn up
Since she left, eliminated for forgetting to put potatoes on her plate, an essential ingredient in the season’s debut competition, the Minas Gerais-based woman has rethought her relationship with gastronomy. At first, she confesses, she hit “rock bottom” and questioned her abilities. Soon, the feeling gave way to gratitude and Fernanda felt privileged to be among the 16 best amateur cooks in Brazil.
That’s when he decided to focus on what he could actually improve: his attention and technique. “I took advantage of this time off to do two things that I knew were essential for my return. The first was keeping myself more isolated, controlling my mind and being in touch with nature to take care of myself. Then, I started to fit the studies in a way that didn’t get so heavy. I organized myself to make the experience enjoyable and ended up studying topics I never imagined,” she reveals.
the wolf is coming
Fernanda feels prepared for a triumphant return. She doesn’t consider missing out on 14 races as a disadvantage. “I don’t have that pressure. I had time outside to breathe fresh air and rethink my mission here. as much as they [os outros 8 competidores] have had more experience in the kitchen, I had more lightness, so I will try to balance that with my studies to show what I know how to cook and learn a lot.”
What to expect from the wolf in competition? “Lots of joy, howling, willpower and grit”, she promises. Her biggest desire is to live a group test and be able to reach even more people. “I want to show that I am a bundle of love and that I have a whole immensity. Cheer for me”, he asks. Good luck, Fer!
What happened in the 9th episode of MasterChef Brasil
On a repechage night, MasterChef Brasil received the eight eliminated from the 9th season. The challenge of the wall was the talk of the first stage of the game, in which the cooks worked in pairs to deliver the same dish without one being able to observe what the other was doing.
Communication took place entirely verbally and the mezzanine was unable to give an opinion on anything. If anyone said anything, the favored duo would be disqualified. Jeez!
Over the course of 1 hour and 15 minutes, Mário and Fernanda, Larissa and Daniel, Genesca and Bruno, Adílio and Mitiko had to work hard to exchange information. At the end of the dispute, after shouts and lots of laughter, only the first two teams were successful, while the others returned to their respective homes.
Goodbye, now officially, to Adílio, Bruno, Genesca and Mitiko!
The elimination test served moments of tension to the public. Mário, Fernanda, Daniel and Larissa were given the mission to prepare an éclair tower. The famous chocolate bomb drove the cooks crazy who, even after 2 hours, could not deliver the complete dessert.
Completely dirty aprons, éclair falling from the tower and shocked looks, from the competitors and the chefs, marked the test as one of the most terrible that MasterChef has ever seen. Fernanda returned to the competition, while the others were eliminated for good.