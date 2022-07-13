MasterChef: Eliminated in the 1st episode, Fernanda wins repechage

That’s when he decided to focus on what he could actually improve: his attention and technique. “I took advantage of this time off to do two things that I knew were essential for my return. The first was keeping myself more isolated, controlling my mind and being in touch with nature to take care of myself. Then, I started to fit the studies in a way that didn’t get so heavy. I organized myself to make the experience enjoyable and ended up studying topics I never imagined,” she reveals.