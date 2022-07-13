Matias helps Olivia in an unexpected mission in Beyond the Illusion

If there was an award for the most unlikely union in a soap opera, Matthias (Antonio Calloni) and olivia (Débora Ozório) would certainly win the trophy for the bizarre alliance in Beyond the Illusion. In the next chapters, the judge will do his best to help his daughter on an unexpected mission, showing that he is willing to partially redeem himself for the rain of mistakes made throughout his life.

At the time, Olivia will be desperate for the sudden arrest of Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo), looking for some plausible alternative to get the ex-priest out of an irreversible conviction. Despite being dominated by the severe symptoms of schizophrenia, Matias will be able to come up with a plan to help Tenório in his quest for justice.

Olivia is trying to get close to Matias in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Of course, the situation will deeply affect Matias’ personal problems, who will remember the murder of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and the problematic trial that sentenced Davi (Rafael Vitti) to prison, thanks to a corrupt action and the strong influence of Matias. in season.

To complete, the judge will put all the pieces together and realize that he is the worst possible person to talk about justice, after all he broke it countless times, starting with the day he sexually abused Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) and leaving for a series of others. atrocities committed inside the house, such as when he locked his daughters in their room, or when he mistreated Violeta (Malu Galli), among other repulsive moments. At some point, Olivia will see all of this the way her birth mother would like.