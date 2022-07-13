Mayor wants explanations about exclusion of patients from Feira de Santana in surgery effort – Acorda Cidade

The mayor of Feira de Santana, Colbert Martins Filho, recorded a video to inform that he will file a request with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, so that the State Government can provide information about the task force of surgeries that is taking place at Dom Pedro de Alcântara Hospital.

According to him, more than 300 surgeries were performed, but no patient is from Feira de Santana.

“Hospital Dom Pedro has already performed more than 300 surgeries (in this task force) and so far we have no information about any patient in Feira de Santana having been operated on. We want to know the explanation for not having any patients from our city, when people from more patients from 30 neighboring cities are being operated on. As the State Government does not inform anything, we are submitting a request to the Public Ministry, to find out what criterion the State Government is adopting for these people not to undergo surgery. All people from neighboring cities need it, but Feira de Santana cannot have its patients excluded from these surgeries.