Meet Joaquín Piquerez, the Uruguayan Palmeiras player who caught the attention of Yasmin Brunet and Boca Rosa

Until then reported only in the sports press, the Uruguayan Joaquín Piquerez ended up in the gossip profiles of Instagram. The left-back was appointed as Bianca Andrade’s new affair, Boca Rosa. Both denied it, and the former BBB even said that she had never seen the boy. Which is surprising, since she is a supporter of the verdão. But no sadness for Piquerez, who won the support, or rather likes, of Yasmin Brunet, who is a flamengo player.

Joaquín Piquerez, from Palmeiras, is 23 years old and was born in Uruguay Photo: rep instagram

Because the boy, considered one of the heartthrobs of the São Paulo team, caught the attention of the model, Gabriel Medina’s ex. First she started following him. Then she liked some posts. She was noticed by Piquerez, who reciprocated the follow. But, shy, he didn’t like pictures of the mermaid. Yasmin, however, deleted the likes on the Palmeirense cat’s profile, as it has been identified as an affair with the singer Xamã. Extra was already eyeing this interaction between her and the player. According to a source, the two do not know each other personally, but Yasmin would be interested.

Piquerez is 23 years old and today is one of the idols of the Palmeiras fans. Discreet, little is seen of his daily life, in which he drinks liters of mate, works out and trains. He narrowly missed trading fields for physics. Very good at math, the kind that even got in the way of the class for quickly solving the problems given by the teacher, Piquerez even passed college and would become a physicist. But he opted for the ball.