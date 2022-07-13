Meet Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin who split after pregnancy

Actor Steve Burton, 52, known for the series “General Hospital”, has officially divorced Sheree Gustin from a marriage of 23 years, after posting on social media an outburst claiming that the ex is pregnant with a baby that is not his. .

According to the website TMZ, the actor claimed in the US court irreconcilable differences as a reason for the divorce with Sheree. The now-ex-couple met backstage at “General Hospital” and had three children: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.

With the repercussion, Steve continued sharing his life on social media, while Sheree preferred to move away from social media and, so far, has not commented on the matter. Both passing the image of an almost perfect relationship.

Who is Steve Burton?

Jack Stephen Burton, or Steve Burton, became known for playing the character Jason Morgan, in the series “General Hospital”, from 1963 until November 2021, when he was fired for refusing to take the vaccine against covid-19.

“Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ fired me because of the vaccine requirement. I presented my medical and religious reasons [para não ter se vacinado], but denied. It hurt, but it’s also about personal freedom for me,” the actor explained on Instagram.

Between comings and goings, Steve participated in the series since 1991. In August of last year, he said he contracted covid-19 in the work environment and started a controversy among the cast: actress Nancy Lee Grahn contacted the actors’ union site to denounce the fact that it was working with “actors without a mask and without a vaccine”.

In addition to being an actor, Steve performs alongside Bradford Andersn in comedy clubs, together they have a YouTube channel and a podcast. The duo has performed at several venues across the United States.

In his Instagram biography, the actor introduces himself as a nutrition and mentality coach, as well as an “animator” when citing the humor profile he has alongside his colleague. Bradford.

Last week, Steve celebrated the start of filming for the second season of the series “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem”, where he reprises his former role in the first season when he played Harris Michaels.

“Grateful to return as the same character in the Beyond Salem series!” he celebrated by showing a behind-the-scenes video.

Always showing off his good physical shape, last weekend the actor said he will launch a program with bodybuilding tips for men and women.

“Your health comes first and who doesn’t want to lose weight? Or put on some muscle? Who doesn’t feel good mentally and physically and look great? We all want that and I’m here to help. So let’s get to work!” in the publication.

who is sheree Gustin?

In her Instagram bio, Sheree Gustin defines herself as a nutrition and fitness coach: motivating women around the world to achieve a healthy mind, body and soul.” She married her boyfriend Steve Burton on January 16, 1999, with whom he has three children.

After Steve’s announcement about the pregnancy and separation, Sheree deactivated her social media profile and returned a while later without commenting. Her last post was on May 2, three days before the actor’s statement.

In a post about motivation, Sheree appears in a white bodysuit with the following caption: “It’s never too late to start. Become the best version of you!”

Sporting a ripped abdomen, the digital influencer has several bikini photos and videos showing her workouts at the gym. In Stories, she shows some fitness food recipes in addition to answering questions from followers about food.

Despite the split, Sheree still retains her surname “Burton” and photos alongside her ex-husband and children, Makena., Jack and Brooklyn. She also has a page where she sells monthly bodybuilding plans and fitness tips, worth US$99, equivalent to R$538.56 at the current price.

So far, the coach has not commented on the separation publicly and it is not known who she became pregnant with.