Meet the whistleblower causing problems for Uber

The informant reinforced that he regrets having been part of Uber and betraying the trust of drivers, consumers and political elites (Getty Creative)

Mark MacGann, who was an Uber lobbyist between 2013 and 2017, is the informant that is keeping the company awake at night.

The investigation was carried out with 124 thousand documents, initially obtained by the British newspaper The Guardian

Lobbyist reinforced that he regrets having been part of the company and betrayed the trust of drivers

Tuesday’s edition of the newspaper The Guardian revealed the name of the informant who is keeping Uber awake at night: it is the Irishman Mark MacGann, who was a lobbyist for the company between 2013 and 2017.

MacGann, who is known as one of the best professionals in the field in Europe, leaked information revealing political lobbying, unethical company attitudes and attempts to change the law. The investigation was carried out with 124,000 documents, initially obtained by the British newspaper The Guardian, which were shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

· Download the Yahoo Mail app in less than 1 min and get all your emails in one place

· Subscribe to the Yahoo Newsletter in 3 Minutes now

“The company’s approach in these places was essentially to break the law, show how amazing Uber’s service was, and then change the law. My job was to bypass city officials, build relationships with the highest level of government, and negotiate. It was also to deal with the consequences,” the lobbyist said.

In an interview with The Guardian, MacGann reinforced that he regrets having been part of the company and betraying the trust of drivers, consumers and political elites.

understand the case

An investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists points out that Uber would have used ethically questionable strategies during its global expansion. These actions can be potentially illegal.

Named “Archives of Uber”, the survey carried out by media outlets shows that company representatives took advantage of the violent reaction of some people in the taxi sector to obtain support and circumvent enforcement authorities.

Keep reading

The company also reportedly lobbied governments to expand its operations, as when it held a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, the economy minister between 2014 and 2016, an ally in France. The company hoped the government would encourage regulators to be less ‘talky’.

The investigations point out that Uber’s actions are illegal and that, possibly, the executives knew about it. The Guardian also points out that the company has adopted similar tactics in countries such as Belgium, Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

The company would be using violent attacks as a means of influencing public opinion. The finding says that “in some cases, when drivers were attacked, Uber executives reacted quickly to capitalize” on seeking regulatory and public support.

Another point denounced was the corporation’s work to avoid regulatory investigations, taking advantage of technological advantages.