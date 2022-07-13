Mel Maia takes advantage of a hot day to do choreography with a minimalist bikini in the pool

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/PJF8gV1_nKc/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/PJF8gV1_nKc/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/PJF8gV1_nKc/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/PJF8gV1_nKc” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Let’s dance! Mel Maia, actress, model and digital influencer, finished her training at the gym this Tuesday (12) and took advantage of the heat to do a little dance in the pool at her home.

“After training…”, wrote the actress in the caption of the publication. On Instagram Stories, Mel Maia decided to put her thong bikini tighter to her body, while dancing and showing more details of her tattoo on her body. Currently, the actress already has no more, no less than 12.9 million followers.

Of course, in a few minutes, Mel Maia’s name became one of the most commented on Twitter: “My dream is to have this body, but I think I have to be born again”, joked one. “This woman is too beautiful, I can’t stand it”, pointed out another.

Mel Maia talks about her return to television: “I dream of playing a villain”

During an interview given to Notícias da TV, Mel Maia spoke more about her return to television and her dream of playing a villain that is remarkable throughout Brazil.

“I dream of playing a villain. One that the audience will love and hate at the same time. Like Nazaré, from Senhora do Destino, Carminha herself, from Avenida Brasil”, said Mel Maia.

The actress also spoke about the attacks she receives on social media from haters: “Other than that, I can get annoyed, but it passes. Nobody likes everybody. On the Internet there are charges and bonuses. The bad thing is that it’s a no man’s land, that is, people criticize and don’t show their face”.

