Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise is irrelevant

Tom Cruise is considered one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but still, not everyone has kind words. During participation in Piers Uncensored, Mickey Rourke criticized the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible star.

“‎(Tom Cruise) means nothing to me. The guy has been playing the same character for 35 years. I have no respect for that. I don’t care about money and power. I care when I see Al Pacino work, and Christopher Walken, and (Robert) De Niro. The work of Richard Harris, the work of Ray Winstone. Monty Clift. Marlon Brandon.”

Said.

“You know, a lot of actors who tried to stretch the rope, expand their horizons… I think (Cruise) is irrelevant in my world.”

Despite facing a negative phase in his career, Rourke starred in well-known productions, including Iron Man 2, The fighterSin City: Sin City, The Year of the Dragon and hours of despair.

The actor has been marked in recent years for having undergone surgical interventions on his face.

It is worth remembering that, according to a report by the Puck News, Cruise could make something close to $90 million from his Top Gun: Maverick deal. The actor was paid $12.5 million upfront, but trigger activations could make that deal that much more advantageous.

‎Cruise is entitled to 10% of worldwide revenue once the studio reaches $125 million in net income. Hollywood studios, for those who don’t know, share their box office 50% with exhibitors (cinema chains).

So if that movie ‎‎brings $1.3 billion in the next few weeks, Cruise will get an additional $55 million (10% of $600 million, minus deductions).

The actor will also get his percentage of the Home Video gross, both from digital and physical direct sales, as well as streaming, pay TV and all other traditional revenue streams.

READ TOO:

After thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) becomes a fearless test pilot, avoiding a breakthrough in the rankings. But when he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun NCOs for a specialized mission, Maverick meets Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of Maverick’s late friend Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose.‎

Facing an uncertain future and ghosts from his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a quest that demands the ultimate sacrifice of those who will be chosen.

with direction of Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion), Top Gun: Maverick is on display in Brazilian cinemas.