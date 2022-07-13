Motorcycle financing has increased demand in June; know how it works

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

In June, financed vehicle sales totaled 449,000 units, including new and used. The number, which covers light vehicles, motorcycles and people across the country, represents a drop of 13.1% compared to June 2021. motorcycle financing registered increase compared to last year.

In the sixth month of this year, the motorcycle financing added 98 thousand units. Compared to last year, there was an increase of 12.8%. Despite this, compared to May this year, a drop of 8.2% was observed in the motorcycle segment. The data were released by B3 last Friday (7).

already the light car segment, compared to the previous monthpresented drop of 6.2%. When comparing with June of last year, the number of light auto financing had a low of 18.2%.

Over the heavy vehicle financingthere was a 0.2% increase compared to May this year. However, compared to the same period in 2021, there was a drop of 18.8%.

B3’s Planning Superintendent, Tatiana Masumoto Costa, says that, even with the increase in motorcycle financing compared to last year and a small increase in heavy vehicle financing compared to May, the The market has been struggling to reach the level recorded in 2021.

How does motorcycle financing work?

Motorcycle financing works as a kind of loanin which a institution or bank offers credit to interested parties to buy the motorcycle. Thus, there is the possibility of buying the vehicle in cash at the dealership or partner store of the institution.

The debt needs to be paid to that institution. As a result, a contract is signed between the two parties.

For motorcycle financing, first, the person must compare the conditions provided in the market — in addition to comparing the prices of these goods.

After that, you will need go to a dealership of interest for the purchase of the vehicle. Then, you will need to gather the documents requested by the institution and verify the conditions offered.

Then, to verify the feasibility of offering the financing, the institution will carry out a credit analysis. In case of approval, just sign the documents.

