Movie about the rise and fall of Eike Batista gets trailer; Look

THE Paris Films released this Tuesday (12) the trailer for Eike – All or Nothinga national feature film that follows the entrepreneur Eike Batista, a former billionaire who was once one of the most admired men in Brazil and the seventh richest in the world. The film portrays his rise and fall, from the moment of the creation of the oil company OGX to the scandals that made him lose his fortune, power and prestige. Watch above.

Everything or nothing is based on the homonymous book by the journalist Malu Gaspardirected and written by the duo Andradina Azevedo and Dida Andrade. Who gives life to the entrepreneur is Thelmo Fernandesbut the cast also includes Marcelo Valle, Bukassa Kabengele, Juliana Alves, Xando Graça, Jonas Bloch and André Mattosin addition to the special participation of Carol Castro.

Paris Filmes recently released the official poster for the film. Check out:

Read the synopsis: “The film covers a brief but intense period in the life of former billionaire Eike Batista, who was once one of the most admired men in Brazil and the seventh richest in the world. The story begins in 2006, when the Brazilian economy was taking off because of the Eike Batista decides to create the oil company OGX and hires the best men from Petrobras to participate in the pre-salt auction. But megalomaniac plans and a series of misguided decisions and alliances make his empire collapse as spectacularly as it had grown. . And Brazil watches, perplexed, the fall of Eike, who loses all his fortune, power and prestige.”

Eike – All or Nothing hits Brazilian cinemas in September 22, 2022.

