Ms. marvel is the first [SPOILER] of the MCU

The Ms Marvel series does indeed suggest that we will likely never see the inhumans in the MCU, after all, the origin of the heroine’s powers is linked to another group from the comics.

In the last sequence of the final episode of the series, it is revealed that instead of being inhumana Ms Marvel is actually the MCU’s first X-Men.

The word X-Men is not mentioned in the episode, but in the final dialogue between Kamala Khan and Brunothe heroine’s best friend says that he researched the origin of his gene, and detected that he suffered a MUTATION compared to his relatives.

That in itself would be a great suggestion, however, at the exact moment Bruno says this, the musical theme of the animation of the X-Men 90’s music is played in the background.

It is worth remembering that there is a very old rumor that Rogue would be the villain of captain marvel 2now called The Marvels. In fact, there was no more news on this subject, but we do have a confirmed mutant in the film, and this is the Ms. Marvel.

