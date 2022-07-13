Muda refuses to have an intimate relationship with Tiberius and pawn thinks about giving up on marriage

The next chapters of wetland are full of twists. After facing problems even before relating, Muda (Bella Campos) and Tiberius (Guito), will not have peace even after they decide to get married. Their relationship will be strained when the girl refuses to have sex with the pawn.

Affected by the decision, Tiberius came to think about the possibility of annulling the marriage, which even took place, together with the union of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen). According to Bella, the brunette’s interpreter, the reason for Muda’s refusal is related to her past.

The story of the girl’s father’s death will return to the plot, which still lives the ghosts of seeing her progenitor die in front of her. Despite trying countless times, she would never have overcome the trauma. Still, Bella guarantees that her relationship with Tiberius will evolve a lot.

“For the first time in her life, Muda will feel like writing her own story. But even if she tries her best to give herself to her husband, she will have a little difficulty at first, for everything she has lived. Despite this, they will have a very exchange relationship. Several things Muda hadn’t told Tiberio yet, she’ll confide in after she’s married”, he confided to the Extra newspaper.