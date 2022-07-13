Muda will have difficulties to surrender to Tibério after the wedding party in ‘Pantanal’, says Bella Campos

That Muda (Bella Campos) has been talking for a long time, anyone who watches “Pantanal” has already noticed. The most important speech for the character’s life change, however, comes soon, when she says “yes” to Tiberius (Guito) in the long-awaited wedding that takes place in the next chapters. And it’s a double dose ceremony, as Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) seal the union as well. But, unlike fairy tales that end in “happily ever after”, some dilemmas in lovebirds’ lives continue after the festive day.

“For the first time in her life, Muda will feel like she’s writing her own story. But even if she tries her best to give herself to her husband, she will have a little difficulty at first, for everything she has lived. Despite this, they will have a very exchange relationship. Several things that Muda hadn’t told Tiberio yet, she’ll confide in after she’s married,” says Bella.

The jaguar girl, on the other hand, doesn’t show half of her friend’s excitement about marriage, as Alanis says.

— For Juma, marriage doesn’t change anything, she doesn’t even understand why. She marries as Jove proposes, but she ends up in this love she feels for Joventino. She accepts this convention because it is indifferent to her. What really matters is love, whether he will be together with her or not – stresses the actress.

Juma (Alanis Guilen) and Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) at their wedding in “Pantanal” Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

If in fiction the celebration will be lively, with the right to escape from Marruá and with Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) convincing her to return to go up to the altar, backstage the excitement was not far behind.

— It was all beautiful! The costumes, the priest’s speech (Cacá Amaral)… We were so happy for the couples that it looked like a real party. There was a real cake, but we ended up not being able to eat it at the end — describes Bella, highlighting a particular luxury of this wedding: — Imagine Almir Sater (the chalana driver, Eugênio, is the one who plays at the celebration) singing at your wedding with all that crowd together?

The white dress was even more important for the interpreter of Muda. Debuting in soap operas, she recalls that her first experience as an actress was precisely dressed as a bride, but to do an advertising campaign.

“When I tried on the dress, my entire trajectory crossed my mind. My first test, entering an acting school, at Globo… Getting married to my first character is very exciting — she adds, noting that being led down the aisle by Marcos Palmeira, in the skin of José Leôncio, was special: — Joining Marquinho was exciting. I have a great affection for him, who is always exchanging with us, teaching, worrying about everyone.

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Muda (Bella Campos) at their wedding in “Pantanal” Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

Despite the good feelings she experienced, however, Bella says that this desire to face a classic and traditional ceremony does not cross her mind:

“I still don’t have that desire pulsing inside me. That’s why our profession is so good. We can try things on, then change our clothes, go home and go back to our normal lives (laughs)!

Alanis is even more practical on the subject, with an opinion very similar to that of her character.

“I’m half Juma in this place. Marriage for me is a bureaucratic issue that does not interest me. The celebration of love is elsewhere than this. It’s in the feeling, in the exchange — defines Alanis.

Juma also tries on her wedding dress, after praising her friend Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo/Disclosure

More details

The dresses worn by the brides were designed in a special way for each one, as Marie Salles, costume designer for the serial, says. They have knitting, leather and dedicated sewing work.

The one in Juma is more rustic and refers to nature.

— It is made with a weave of knitting and crochet interspersed with the strips of leather scraps cut by hand — describes Marie.

The one by Muda, on the other hand, had to convey the idea of ​​having been made manually, by a seamstress. And so it was!

— There are two fabrics, one transparent with texture, and a floral fabric, underneath. When she walks, this floral fabric appears, with very small prints. On her head, she also has a garland of dried flowers, in pink and lilac, which accompany the print on the dress — shares the costume designer.

For Alanis to see the entire cast together added a touch of emotion to the ceremony.

“It’s rare that we’re all together. It was a beautiful day. The decor, the preparations for months. It was all valuable. You can’t help but get emotional. It’s a moment of love for a couple we love. When Juma arrives at the altar to celebrate with Jove and glues her body to his, she doesn’t understand anything, with all that crowd… I felt a very strong emotion there, for being living all this.

(Collaborated by Gabriela Germano)