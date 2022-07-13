Nádia Carvalho, from Escola and Os Incríveis, dies

The actress and voice actress Nadia Carvalho died, aged 67, on Monday, July 11, days after suffering a stroke. Among his most notorious works are the Santinha Purity of the humorous Escolinha do Professor Raimundo, at Globo. She also voiced characters in Ice Age and The Incredibles.

The information of the death, disclosed by the voice actor Fernando Mendonça, was confirmed by the ex-husband of the artist, the actor Nizo Neto. “Today, Nádia Carvalho left us. She was my companion for six years. We live a lot together. This photo was at the place, at the time we were together.”

“A great actress, exceptional comedian who didn’t get the recognition he deserved. I’m very sad. Go with God, Carvalhita!”, posted Nizo on Instagram. The actor is the son of Chico Anysio (1931-2012), creator of Escolinha and interpreter of Professor Raimundo.

continues after advertising

In the post, he shared a photo of his ex-wife. In the comments, several followers, among anonymous and famous, lamented the loss of the actress. Among them, Nizo’s brother, also actor Bruno Mazzeo, and also Felipe Andreoli, Renata Castro Barbosa, Mamma Bruschetta and others.

Nádia Carvalho began her career in the revue theater in the 1970s

The artist also participated in programs in the 1980s such as Caso Verdade, Tele-Tema and the miniseries Memórias de um Gigolô (1986). She also integrated the humorous Chico Anysio Show and Zorra Total and the two versions of the children’s Sítio do Picapau Amarelo.

In addition to her role in Escolinha, in which she used the catchphrase “Mas eu likestcho!”, Nádia Carvalho was best known for her work as a voice actress. Among the most striking are Edna Moda from The Incredibles and Sid’s grandmother from Ice Age, in addition to the mother of the main character in the series Dexter’s Laboratory.

continues after advertising

In addition to Fernando Mendonça, other voice actors mourned the veteran’s death on social media. She was the daughter of actor Rafael de Carvalho (1918-1981), and also performed in revue shows between the 1970s and 1980s.