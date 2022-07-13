Need money? See how to apply for the new Caixa loan

THE Federal Savings Bank is considered the institution of Brazilians, especially when it comes to credit modalities with lower interest rates and longer payment terms. Recently, two loans were launched for individuals and another for those who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

This is the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (Digital SIM), aimed at promoting actions to encourage the formalization of small businesses and popular entrepreneurship. The measure is ideal for those who want to start or improve the company’s situation.

Cash Loan for Negatives

The positive point of Caixa’s new loan is that it also benefits those who are negatives, that is, with difficulty obtaining credit due to restrictions on the CPF. Below are the differences between the services for individuals and MEI:

Personal Loan Cash

  • Limit: up to BRL 1 thousand
  • Interest rates: from 1.95% per month
  • Deadline to pay: up to 24 months

MEI Cash Loan

  • Limit: up to BRL 3 thousand
  • Interest rates: from 1.99% per month
  • Deadline to pay: up to 24 months

What are the conditions required for taking out the credit?

Ordinance No. 660, of March 28, 2022, provides in its text that the contracting party cannot have bank debts above R$ 3 thousand on January 31, 2022, with the exception of housing financing and unused limits.

In addition, in the case of the MEI, it is necessary that it present 12 months or more of activity/constitution in the category.

How to apply for the loan?

The loan application is done differently for both groups. In the case of individuals, the hiring takes place via Caixa Tem app. In the case of those who act as MEI, the service is contracted at Caixa branches, only in person.

