Netflix series actress found dead at home | celebrities

Actress Busisiwe Lurayi, 36, known for starring in the Netflix series “How to End Christmas”, was found dead at home last Sunday (10). The information was released on the social networks of Eye Media Artists, the agency responsible for advising the artist. The cause of death is still unknown.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.07.2022 by medical staff. The reason of her death is still unknown as we await the results of the report. of the autopsy. We humbly ask that you, as a family, allow us to accept this tragic news. We appreciate the support that has been given thus far and will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement reads.

The South African actress played the character Tumi Sello in the Netflix production, which premiered in 2020 and has two seasons. Despite having become better known worldwide after her debut on the streaming platform, Busisiwe has been on screens since 2005, when she was 19 years old and participated in the comedy series “City Ses’la”, which ran for 6 years.

The series won Busisiwe two SAFTA awards (South Africa’s top film and TV awards), for Best Supporting in 2006 and Best Actress in 2011. In 2007, the artist stood out in the British attraction “Wild at Heart”.