new Globo series draws parallels between female characters and biblical figures; who’s who at work

Television works with exclusively female protagonists are still a minority on Brazilian television. Thinking about that, Adriana Falcão, Jô Abdu, Martha Mendonça and Nelito Fernandes created and wrote “Daughters of Eva”, a series that premieres today (12) on Globo’s nights and features Vanessa Giacomo, Renata Sorrah and Giovanna Antonelli in the main cast.

in the plot, Stella (Renata Sorrah) rocks her family’s firmaments after announcing her divorce at her own golden anniversary. her daughter, Livia (Giovanna Antonelli) lives a successful professional life, but with strong difficulties in relating to her daughter (Débora Ozório). Cléo (Vanessa Giácomo) goes down in history as the person responsible for the cake for the celebration of Stella and as Livia’s husband’s lover.

Together, the characters will face their own challenges as they prepare to finally be free from so many shackles. In an interview with Jornal O Dia, Vanessa talked about the character and told how it was to portray a woman who alludes to such a controversial biblical figure, such as Eve.

“Today, we talk and hear a lot about the importance of strength and female union. This series shows a sensitive and moving side of this movement that unites women. A union of support, listening and affection. A union that does not promote disputes and comparisons ”, said the actress.